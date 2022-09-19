Eli Manning has had some fun in retired life, from doing the Monday Night Football “Manning Cast” with brother Peyton to broadcasting “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+. On one of the latest episodes of “Eli’s Places, the former Giants quarterback went undercover at a Penn State football walk-on tryout.

Dressed with a blonde wig and fake nose, Manning disguised himself and played the role of Chad Powers, a freshman who was homeschooled in high school. As a result of being homeschooled, Powers claimed he’d only played pickup football in the past and that his mother was both his coach and teacher.

Although Powers said she was a bad teacher, he praised her football acumen.

“She wasn’t very smart,” Powers said. “She was a good coach, though.”

Throughout the entire video, Manning hyped himself up, starting with the 40-yard dash then moving on to passing drills. He also delivered a terrific one-liner in regard to one of his biggest rivals.

“If Brady can play until he’s 44, Chad can play until he’s 26,” he said.

Although Manning doesn’t have any college eligibility left, Chad Powers might be the right quarterback to bring Penn State back to the top of the Big Ten.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: