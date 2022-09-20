After coming away with a back-breaking interception against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay knew exactly where he wanted to deliver the ball.

Slay secured the goal-line pick on a deep Kirk Cousins pass to Justin Jefferson and returned it 19 yards before getting tackled. As the home crowd went wild while Slay celebrated the takeaway with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the ballhawks ran toward the sidelines after scoping out a special guest sitting in the front row.

That guest? Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who accepted the ball from Slay in an epic collab highlighting two of Philly’s most beloved, and most scrutinized, teams.

The Eagles’ home opener against the Vikings brought out a number of notable faces as the team looked to follow-up its thrilling Week 1 win over the Lions.

In addition to Harden, Phillies star Bryce Harper, actor Bradley Cooper and actress and Emmy Award-winning writer Quinta Brunson were also in attendance at the game.

