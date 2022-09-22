Former NFL Star Antonio Brown to Perform Rap Show at Nightclub

If Antonio Brown never plays another down in the NFL again, he will always have music. The former star wide receiver is slated to perform at Worcester’s Whiskey on Water on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Massachusetts.

Brown has released several rap albums, singles and EPs over the past two years, including the song Pit Not The Palace. It has more than 1 million listens on Spotify and was released right after his infamous departure from the Buccaneers in January.

During a matchup against the Jets, Brown left in the middle of the game in dramatic fashion. He removed his helmet, pads and shirt in the middle of the game and jogged off the field. He later took to Instagram to thank Tampa Bay for the opportunity and released the song. His most recent album, Paradigm, features rappers DaBaby, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg and French Montana. He has remained a free agent ever since January.

Artists DJ Juice, DJ S3NS3S, and DJ Trent are also slated to be at the bar with Brown Thursday night.

