Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Thanks Bucs After Being Released, Then Releases Rap Song

Author:

Antonio Brown took to Instagram to thank the Bucaneers for the opportunity after the team released him on Sunday following him leaving in the middle of the game against the Jets. After that, he released a rap song. 

"Big MAD (Making A Difference) Thanks for the opportunity," Brown captioned the Instagram post

Shortly after that, he released a rap song titled "Pit Not the Palace" under the name AB. He has released several songs before. 

SI Recommends

Brown’s new song dropped the same day he dramatically exited against New York in the middle of the game and was promptly released by the team. The wideout took off his pads and threw his shirt into the stands while on the sidelines for the team. After that, he jogged back to the locker room while giving the peace sign to fans in the crowd. During the postgame press conference, coach Arians said Brown was no longer with the team

Before his exit, Arians asked Brown to go into the game twice and Brown refused both times, per Fox Sports. Arians then told him to leave. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

matt corral (2)
College Football

Report: Matt Corral’s Injury in Sugar Bowl Just an Ankle Sprain

The Ole Miss quarterback was carted off the field after injuring his ankle in the first quarter against Baylor.

week-17-takeaways
NFL

Week 17 Takeaways: Burrow’s Bengals Win the North in Style, Cards Provide the D in Big D

Plus, Ja’Marr Chase runs wild, Odell Beckham Jr.’s difference-making day, Wentz and Tua fail to deliver, Russ’s (probable) swan song in Seattle, and more!

antonio-brown-buccaneers-enablers
NFL

The Buccaneers Enabled Antonio Brown Until the End

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and the entire franchise defended Brown in the vaguest terms while his destructive—and self-destructive—behavior persisted.

joe-burrow-bengals
Extra Mustard

Burrow Celebrates AFC North Title With ‘Get The Gat’

The Bengals made sure to celebrate the franchise’s first AFC North title since 2015.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

AB Posts ‘Super Gremlin’ Photo After Dramatic Exit

The former Buccaneers wide receiver didn’t waste any time after his exit from the game against the Jets on Sunday.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
NFL

Report: Arians Explains What He Says Led to AB’s Exit

Tampa Bay’s coach detailed his interaction with Antonio Brown before Sunday’s strange exit.

brady brown
NFL

Tom Brady After AB Leaves Mid-Game: ‘We All Love Him’

Brady was asked about Antonio Brown leaving the stadium in the middle of the game following Sunday’s comeback win over the Jets.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: AB Escorted to Airport by Police After Exit vs. Jets

Brown left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after an apparent sideline dispute.