Antonio Brown took to Instagram to thank the Bucaneers for the opportunity after the team released him on Sunday following him leaving in the middle of the game against the Jets. After that, he released a rap song.

"Big MAD (Making A Difference) Thanks for the opportunity," Brown captioned the Instagram post.

Shortly after that, he released a rap song titled "Pit Not the Palace" under the name AB. He has released several songs before.

Brown’s new song dropped the same day he dramatically exited against New York in the middle of the game and was promptly released by the team. The wideout took off his pads and threw his shirt into the stands while on the sidelines for the team. After that, he jogged back to the locker room while giving the peace sign to fans in the crowd. During the postgame press conference, coach Arians said Brown was no longer with the team.

Before his exit, Arians asked Brown to go into the game twice and Brown refused both times, per Fox Sports. Arians then told him to leave.

