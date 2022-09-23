Bengals Break Out Popular White Helmets at Friday Practice

In July, the Bengals revealed their new white helmets to much fanfare. Now, the team is breaking out their new helmets for everyone to see.

On Friday, Cincinnati practiced using their white helmets for the first time this season to go along with their normal practice jerseys.

The Bengals are 0–2 to begin the season and face a crucial Week 3 matchup vs. the Jets, so the team might be trying to change up their mojo and bring back the positive vibes they had from last year. Cincinnati isn’t scheduled to break out their all-white uniforms until next Thursday’s game vs. Miami, but the team decided to give everyone a sneak peak a week early.

If the Bengals win this week, they may have to keep practicing with their white helmets until they lose. Or, they could just keep practicing with the helmets because they look really good.

Either way, this decision was a nice palette cleanser for a team trying to forget its rough first two games.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

All Bengals: Injury Roundup: The Latest on La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt and Hayden Hurst

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals.