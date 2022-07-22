Skip to main content
Bengals Unveil Long-Awaited White Alternate Helmets

The Bengals announced on July 14 that the long-awaited white helmets would make an appearance in the 2022 season, and now fans know exactly what the alternate helmets look like, as the team posted a video on Friday.

The Super Bowl runners-up noted that “a deal’s a deal” as the video shows the white helmet with black tiger stripes spinning on a table so fans can get the full 360-degree view.

There is no trace of the Bengals’ bright orange color on the helmet, outside of a small logo on the front bumper. The team has all-white uniforms that will likely be paired with the new helmets.

The team was finally able to make their fan’s dreams a reality when the NFL approved alternate helmets for the 2022 season. The Bengals did not announce which games they will choose for the alternate helmets..

The Bengals join the Saints, the Commanders, the Panthers, the Texans and the Jets by revealing the alternate helmet. However, Cincinnati is the first team to sport a white helmet. Most of the teams went for a darker route, with some sporting all black helmets.

