Tom Brady Pretends to Cut Off Finger While Filming Cooking Video

Buccaneers fans (and bettors) got quite a scare on Friday thanks to a cleverly-timed prank video from the one and only Tom Brady.

The superstar quarterback shared two clips on social media from a recent shoot with celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni promoting his specialized protein powder. The first video shows the pair hanging out in a kitchen where DiGiovanni is explaining a special trick to Brady while he curiously stands in front of a knife and cutting board.

“It’s just a knife throw,” he casually says, “Everyone does it. You’ll just take it, hit into the board.”

Brady then asks DiGiovanni, “Okay, pick it up and just throw it in?” before carefully picking the knife up. After receiving reassurance on the next steps, Brady dropped the knife into the board and immediately yelled “f—” before revealing his hacksawed right index finger to the camera as DiGiovanni stares in horror.

Of course, the viral clip proved to be nothing but a hoax, which only makes sense given the fact that well-crafted CGI could be the only excuse for why Brady’s wound healed so quickly.

While the GOAT is clearly focusing on having some fun on the internet in his down time, in reality, Brady enters Week 3 of his 23rd NFL season with questions surrounding his health. The 45-year-old, ironically, dealt with a reported injury to his right ring finger during Thursday’s practice, though Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday he expects Brady to be “ready to go.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will definitely need to make sure all 10 of his fingers are firmly intact come Sunday for an anticipated meeting with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at home.

