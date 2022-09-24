Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reality TV star? If the Bucks superstar has his way, the outlandish idea could become a reality much sooner than any NBA fan could’ve ever expected.

The two-time MVP, and apparent fan of The Kardashians reality show, shared a hilarious video on social media Friday featuring his pitch to join the popular Hulu series. Antetokounmpo is seen in the 19-second clip talking to a wax figure of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and telling her why he needs a spot on the cast.

“Maybe you put me in the show, I can be one of the guys and bring value to the show,” Giannis said. “It can be me, Kanye, Travis Scott. I feel like I’m a part of the family, you know? Like, I watch you guys every day, I would love to be on the show! What do you think, Kris?”

Although the real Kris Jenner wasn’t around to hear his compelling argument, Giannis’s idea would be quite a way for him to make a splash entering his 10th NBA season. Of course, the video could end up being nothing more than an unintentional promo for the The Kardashians, something the Kardashian family certainly doesn’t help with, after Season 2 kicked off Thursday night.

What do you think of Giannis’s pitch?

More Extra Mustard Coverage: