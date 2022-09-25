Bills Assistant Coach Ken Dorsey Goes Viral In Press Box Outburst

Tempers flared in the press box after the Bills came up short in their comeback effort against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The loss marked Buffalo’s first of the season and naturally, frustrations boiled over as the clock hit triple-zero. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey embodied that frustration as he had a shocking outburst after the final play.

Video from the press box showed Dorsey ripping off his headset and slamming it down on the table before picking up his tablet and crumpling a pile of papers in front of him. He repeatedly smashed the tablet on the surface before tossing it to his left side, causing the camera that captured the footage to go out.

Dorsey, who’s in his first season as the offensive coordinator of the Bills, should now expect to receive some sort of discipline from the NFL. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, all 32 teams received a memo from the league after Tom Brady and the Bucs broke three tablets during last week’s game against the Saints.

After being gifted an extra possession due to the “butt punt,” Buffalo drove to midfield just outside of field goal range. On 2nd and 20 with 18 seconds left and no timeouts, Josh Allen checked down to Isaiah Mckenzie who danced down to Miami’s 41-yard line.

The Bills raced up to the new line of scrimmage to spike the ball but ultimately ran out of time and were not able to get a snap off. The ending proved to be anticlimactic as the Dolphins held on to to win the AFC contest, 21–19.

The Bills fall to 2–1, while the Dolphins improve to 3–0 to take over the outright lead in the division.

