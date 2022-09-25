Keyshawn Johnson Explains How He Thinks Nebraska Can Land Urban Meyer

Nebraska fans already have been angling for the school to bring Urban Meyer aboard as the Cornhuskers’ next football coach following the firing of Scott Frost just two weeks ago. However, that task may be more difficult than expected.

Last Sunday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Meyer hasn’t spoken with Nebraska and is expected to remain in a broadcasting role at Fox Sports for the foreseeable future. The 58-year-old Meyer then spoke with On3 and downplayed the possibility of returning to coaching.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer said. “Flying in today to see grandkids. I’m happy with what I am doing.”

Although Meyer seems content, former NFL star and ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson encouraged Nebraska to not give up a potential pursuit of the three-time national champion. Johnson explained that all the school’s leaderships needs to do is make Meyer an offer he can’t refuse.

“If I am Nebraska, I’m gonna call Meyer’s representatives and I’m gonna say ‘Hey man would you come and just meet with us? Just talk to us a little bit?’ And then I’m going to not let him leave Lincoln, Nebraska. Period,” Johnson said Friday on the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show. “As much money as I kept giving Scott Frost, I’m gonna give [Meyer] twice as much to come and coach the Cornhuskers.”

There certainly seems to be mutual admiration between Meyer and the Nebraska fan base. At Nebraska’s first game without Frost on Sept. 17, fans began chanting Meyer’s name, prompting the former Ohio State and Florida coach to compliment the program’s fervent fans.

“Nebraska is one of the most unique fan bases I’ve ever experienced,” Meyer said. “I grew up watching Tom Osborne and watching Nebraska win national championships. I was a big fan and so the fan support is as good as there is in America. They’re great fans, too.”

Landing Meyer appears to be a long shot for Nebraska. Among more realistic possibilities, Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson lists Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson as possible candidates for the position.

