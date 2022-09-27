Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush

Following the Cowboys’ 23–16 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted a short and simple message of praise for quarterback Cooper Rush.

While posting about his quarterback, Elliott revealed the nickname he uses for Rush: “Cooper Clutch.”

Rush did come up clutch on Monday night as he lifted Dallas to a winning record (2–1) and handed his briefly former team, the Giants, their first loss of the season.

Elliott scored one touchdown in the game, allowing the Cowboys to tie the Giants at 13 late in the third quarter. Rush then led the Cowboys to a second consecutive scoring drive to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

During those two drives, Rush completed 12 of 13 passes for 129 yards. By the end of the game, the quarterback finished with 21 completions in 31 attempts for 215 yards.

Rush now has won three consecutive games as the Cowboys’ starter, with two of the wins coming this season. He also guided Dallas to a Week 8 victory over Minnesota last season. Rush is currently playing in place of Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a thumb fracture suffered in Week 1.

