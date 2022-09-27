Justin Fields Sets Embarrassing Mark Through Bears’ First Three Games

The Bears are off to a 2–1 start, but they’ve done it in spite of a subdued offense. Chicago has made a concerted effort to keep the ball out of their quarterback’s hands and win the game in other ways instead—and so far, it has worked.

To begin the season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has set a record for the least amount of passing yards for a quarterback who started each of the first three contests. It’s also the fewest amount of passing yards for any quarterback who, at any point in a season, started three straight games since 1975.

Fields has only attempted 45 passes so far this season, which is less than both Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Rush, neither of whom have started three games yet. The only players with fewer passing attempts this year who aren’t backup quarterbacks are Dak Prescott and Trey Lance, and both got injured at some point in the first two games.

In spite of Fields’s lack of production, Chicago still beat the 49ers in Week 1 and the Texans on Sunday. The quarterback has run the ball well, accumulating 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts this season, and the Bears defense has had a solid start, allowing 20 points or less in their two wins.

