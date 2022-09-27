Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is never shy when supporting his former team. Objectivity is a foreign concept to him, as is using your inside voice.

After the big win over the Giants Monday night, Irvin took ESPN’s First Take by storm and went on a viral rant for the ages. Noted Dallas hater and New Yorker Stephen A. Smith can be seen in some pain during Irvin’s rant.

“That defensive line is something,” Irvin said before sucking on his fingers at one point. “Finger-licking good special. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Irvin’s entire monologue can be heard in every corner of the room and First Take host Molly Qerim and former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson can be seen laughing hysterically. It appeared Qerim even had some tears in her eyes. He may be trying to hide it, but Smith appeared to be smirking at Irvin’s theatrics as well.

The Cowboys sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times in the win and tallied 12 quarterback hits as well. Dallas improved to 2–1 in the win and Irvin couldn’t have been more happy.

