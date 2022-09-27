The Jaguars moved to 2–1 on the season after a surprising 38–10 blowout win over the Chargers on Sunday.

This record marks the first winning record for the Jaguars since they were 1–0 at the beginning of the 2020 season. Last season, Jacksonville went 3–14 overall. Their poor record earned them the first pick overall in the 2022 NFL draft, the second straight year the team picked first.

While a losing team cannot be solely blamed on one person, fans quickly looked to blame former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer for the unsuccessful 2021 season.

Meyer was fired for cause after 13 games last season. The former Ohio State coach was fired for “a culmination of instances,” with the final being Josh Lambo’s claim that the coach kicked him during warmups ahead of a practice. Now, Meyer works as a college football analyst for Fox.

After Sunday’s win over the Chargers, new coach Doug Pederson tied Meyer’s Jaguars win total with his second victory. Meyer was 2–11 before he was fired.

The Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021, but the rookie struggled last season. Now the quarterback seems to be thriving with Pederson, as his completion rate is up about 10% from last season (69.4%). He also already has half of his touchdown pass total from last year (six), and he’s only thrown one interception (he threw 17 last year).

Because of the sharp contrast between last season and the first three games this year, fans roasted Meyer on social media.

