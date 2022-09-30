Sports World Reacts to Bengals’ White Uniforms, End Zone Design

The Bengals sported their highly anticipated white helmets and jerseys Thursday night vs. the Dolphins, and fans were quite excited about the new look.

The white and black striped helmets were unveiled as the team’s alternate helmets ahead of the 2022 season. Based on the reception the original announcement got, it’s only fitting that the Bengals would wear the popular uniform during their first primetime game of the season.

The jerseys and helmets have hints of orange on them, but for the most part, they resemble a white and black striped tiger.

The Bengals decided to go with an all white theme for Thursday night. Paycor Stadium had the end zones painted in the black and white striped pattern. Additionally, the Bengals logo in the middle of the field is white and black.

Unfortunately for fans who appreciate the all-white uniforms, the Bengals will not be sporting this look throughout the season.

Here’s some of the best social media reaction to the Bengals’ white tiger look.

