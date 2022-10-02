Bills Fans Flood Tua Tagovailoa’s Charity With Donations

Bills fans are coming together once again to donate to an opposing player’s charity.

After Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday night against the Bengals, over 1,000 Bills fans donated to his Tua Foundation in mostly small amounts, per Buffalo News.

Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night came just four days after he was evaluated for a concussion while playing against the Bills.

During the 21–19 win over the Bills, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was able to re-enter the game. This decision by the Dolphins’ medical staff has now been questioned, especially after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the Thursday Night Football matchup.



The NFL Players Association has an ongoing investigation into the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion protocol from the Buffalo game.



The quarterback’s foundation notes it is “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.”



Some fans have donated specific amounts such as $21.19, which was the score of the Bills-Dolphins game, and $17.01, which is a combination of Josh Allen’s number and Tagovailoa’s.

Bills fans have previously donated to opposing players’ charities if the player is injured during a game against Buffalo, or if the player helps the Bills out. For example, in 2021, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a concussion during a game vs. the Bills, so Buffalo fans donated around $150,000 to Jackson’s charity of choice.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.