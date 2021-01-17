Report: Bills Fans Donate More Than $150K to Lamar Jackson's Charity

Following the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, over 5,500 Bills fans have donated more than $150,000 to Lamar Jackson's preferred charity, the Louisville, chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

On Saturday night, a Bills fan on Reddit shared that he donated $25 to Jackson's favorite charity, an organization that works to feed elementary school children who are in need on weekends.

The donations appeared to continue overnight and into Sunday where it has reportedly reached more than six-figures of money raised.

"It started around 11:30 last night and our donation box just started flooding with donations from Bills fans for Lamar. It's just been overwhelming—in the best possible way," Nikki Grizzle of "Blessings in a Backpack," told ESPN.

This isn't the first time that Bills fans have rallied behind a singular cause following a football game. In 2017, Bills Mafia performed a similar gesture to Andy Dalton's foundation, raising more than $415,000. Earlier this season, Bills fans also donated thousands of dollars to Oishei Children's Hospital after it was announced that quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother had died.

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, the Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year, also tweeted on Sunday that Bills fans had donated to his organization overnight.

The Bills are set to take on the winner of Sunday's Browns-Chiefs game in the AFC championship.