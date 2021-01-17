Report: Bills Fans Donate More Than $150K to Lamar Jackson's Charity

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Bills Defeat Ravens 17-3, Advance to First AFC Championship Game Since 1994
Bills Defeat Ravens 17-3, Advance to First AFC Championship Game Since 1994

Report: Bills Fans Donate More Than $150K to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charity

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Following the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, over 5,500 Bills fans have donated more than $150,000 to Lamar Jackson's preferred charity, the Louisville, chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

On Saturday night, a Bills fan on Reddit shared that he donated $25 to Jackson's favorite charity, an organization that works to feed elementary school children who are in need on weekends.

The donations appeared to continue overnight and into Sunday where it has reportedly reached more than six-figures of money raised.

"It started around 11:30 last night and our donation box just started flooding with donations from Bills fans for Lamar. It's just been overwhelming—in the best possible way," Nikki Grizzle of "Blessings in a Backpack," told ESPN.

This isn't the first time that Bills fans have rallied behind a singular cause following a football game. In 2017, Bills Mafia performed a similar gesture to Andy Dalton's foundation, raising more than $415,000. Earlier this season, Bills fans also donated thousands of dollars to Oishei Children's Hospital after it was announced that quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother had died.

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, the Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year, also tweeted on Sunday that Bills fans had donated to his organization overnight. 

The Bills are set to take on the winner of Sunday's Browns-Chiefs game in the AFC championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

sarah-fuller-vanderbilt-commodores
College Football

Vanderbilt's Fuller to Speak at Biden-Harris Inauguration

Sarah Fuller is expected to speak during the inauguration of vice president Kamala Harris, who will become the first female VP in U.S. history.

Bills Mafia
Play
NFL

Report: Bills Fans Donate More Than $150K to Lamar Jackson's Charity

Following the Bills win over the Ravens, Bills Mafia has donated thousands of dollars to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity.

Thiago of Liverpool challenges for the ball with Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
Play
Soccer

Another Big Six Draw Casts Doubt on United's Title Credentials

A stalemate with Liverpool leaves United atop the table, but doesn't add any clarity for the Premier League title race.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-750-Goals
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus

The latest Derby d'Italia pits the two Serie A contenders against each other on Sunday, January 17.

Leslie Frazier
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Interviewing Bills DC Frazier for HC Opening

Frazier, 61, was the Vikings' head coach from 2010-13.

Griezmann-Barcelona-Ferencvaros
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Spanish Super Cup Final

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will play for the trophy on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Matthew-Hoppe-Schalke-Hat-Trick
Play
Soccer

USMNT Prospect Hoppe Scores Fourth Goal in Two Games

American teen Matthew Hoppe continued his recent run of strong play on Sunday for Schalke.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon runs in the playoff semifinal
Play
College Football

Ohio State's Trey Sermon Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Sermon rushed for a combined 524 yards in wins over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game and Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.