After his late touchdown pass to beat the Ravens put the Bills in the playoffs for the first time since 1999, Buffalo fans have been showering Andy Dalton’s charity with donations. But what about the guy who caught the ball and sped 49 yards through the Baltimore defense?

Dalton did a good job finding Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 but it was Boyd who evaded three Ravens tacklers to find the end zone. Luckily, Bills fans are showing they’re just as grateful for what Boyd did.

The second-year receiver out of Pitt has set up a crowdfunding page on YouCaring to benefit the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletics Association, where he learned to play football growing up outside of Pittsburgh. The page was created on Wednesday and as of Thursday afternoon has raised over $44,000. The goal was set at $50,000 but Boyd should have no trouble blowing right by that.

As has been the case with Dalton’s fundraiser, most of the donations are coming in $17 increments, in recognition of the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.

Between Boyd’s campaign and Dalton’s, Bills fans have donated well over $300,000 to charity this week.