Russell Wilson Getting Crushed for ‘Let’s Ride’ at Postgame Presser

Even after one of the worst regular season losses of his career and a brutal start with his new team, the Broncos, Russell Wilson is still trying to make “let’s ride” happen.

Wilson debuted the catchphrase over the summer. It took off as a meme, rather than a true rallying cry, after the team posted a behind-the-scenes video of Wilson shooting a pump-up video for fans. The biggest takeaway about the new Denver star was his lack of charisma, for a franchise quarterback.

Fast forward to October, and Denver is 2–3, with some extremely rough close losses and an offense that has been stagnant at best. On Thursday, Wilson threw two brutal interceptions in the second half and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler on fourth-down in overtime, for what would have been a game-winning touchdown. Instead, he went to Courtland Sutton in the end zone, with the pass being broken up by Stephon Gilmore.

Following a game that has many questioning whether he’s still a top-flight quarterback, Wilson still ended his post-game press conference with a quiet “Broncos country, let’s ride.”

That probably isn’t what Denver fans needed to hear from their franchise quarterback in that situation, and opened Wilson up to even more jokes after an offseason full of them.

Wilson is completing under 60% of his passes for the year—which would be a first for his career over a full season—with 1,254 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions through the first five weeks. The team is averaging just 15 points per game, 31st in the NFL on the year.

Until the Broncos offense turns things around, Russ may want to put “let’s ride” on the backburner.

