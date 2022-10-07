Russell Wilson Takes to Twitter After Brutal Performance in Broncos Loss

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continued his lackluster start to his time in Denver on Thursday Night Football, struggling mightily in the team’s overtime loss to the Colts.

Wilson, who threw two interceptions in the 12–9 defeat, took responsibility for the offense’s struggles after the game, saying that he let the team down with his performance.

“It’s very simple—at the end of the day I’ve got to be better, I’ve got to play better,” Wilson said postgame, per ESPN. “The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. … At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

On Friday morning, the nine-time Pro Bowler took on a more optimistic tone on social media, appearing eager to move past Thursday evening’s events.

Wilson ended the night going 21-of-39 for 274 yards with no touchdowns and the two interceptions. Now through five games this year, the 33-year-old has just four touchdowns and three interceptions with an 82.8 passer rating, which would be the lowest of his career at this point of the year.

The subpar play at quarterback isn’t what the Broncos signed up for when they traded for Wilson this offseason and then handed him a massive contract extension that can be worth up to $296 million over seven years. Frustrations are only growing in Denver after a 2–3 start and with the offense averaging a dismal 15 points per game through the first five weeks.

Wilson may say that he’s ready to turn the page and move forward, but unless his actions on the field show that he’s prepared to back up his words, the Broncos may find themselves with a predicament at quarterback later on in the year.

More Extra Mustard:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.