Texas Great Kevin Durant Has a Harsh Message for Brent Venables

Texas quickly turned the 2022 edition of the Red River Showdown into a lopsided rout on Saturday in Dallas, blanking a short-handed Oklahoma team for most of the rivalry matchup. The Longhorns led 28–0 at halftime and increased the lead to more than 40 points by the fourth quarter, making the day a rather difficult one for first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables.

The afternoon didn’t get much better for Venables once social media began chiming in on the blowout. Texas alum Kevin Durant dealt the Oklahoma coach one of the harshest digs, taking to Twitter to suggest that the Sooners may have made a mistake in bringing the former Clemson defensive coordinator to take over in Norman.

“Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it,” Durant wrote.

Durant has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on Twitter and now it seems like even college football coaches aren’t safe from his tweets. That being said, he was far from the only person to question Venables’ performance to start his first year at Oklahoma.

The Sooners will fall to 3–3 with the loss on Saturday and head into next weekend’s matchup with No. 19 Kansas downtrodden. On the other hand, Durant’s Longhorns will improved to 4–2 on the year and stay in the hunt for a Big 12 title.

