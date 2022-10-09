With MLB’s wild-card round in full swing over the weekend, the top two seeds in each league had the benefit of a stress-free couple of days before the division series begins on Tuesday. For Dodgers star Mookie Betts, that meant one thing: it’s time to go bowling.

Betts, an avid bowler who’s competed at the World Series of Bowling before, returned to the lanes on Saturday and delivered a perfect score of 300—a day after his 30th birthday, no less.

Saturday’s perfect game was not the first time Betts has pulled off the momentous feat, as he also rolled a 300 at the 2017 World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev. Now in his third season with the Dodgers, the right fielder turned in another stellar year in 2022, posting an .873 OPS with 35 homers and a National League-best 117 runs scored in 142 games.

A perfect game is just about the perfect birthday gift Betts could have given himself, though he’d likely take a second Dodgers World Series title in about four weeks’ time.

