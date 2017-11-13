Red Sox Outfielder Mookie Betts Rolls Perfect 300 at World Series of Bowling

Can Mookie Betts be the latest two-sports star? The Red Sox outfielder rolled a perfect 300 score at the 2017 World Series of Bowling. 

By Max Meyer
November 13, 2017

Bo Jackson. Deion Sanders. Jim Thorpe. These are the names that immediately come to mind when thinking of famous two-sport athletes. Mookie Betts is trying to crack that esteemed list by excelling in a non-traditional sport: Bowling.

The Red Sox outfielder notched a perfect 300 game on Sunday night at the World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev. Betts also partook in the World Series of Bowling in 2015.

The 25 year old was also a force on the diamond as well as the alley this year, crushing 46 doubles and 24 home runs in his fourth MLB season.

Considering he also won his second Gold Glove on Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine many people having a better week than Betts. 

