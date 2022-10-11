Ben Simmons’s jump shot is a never-ending storyline for the star point guard and it doesn’t look like the jokes around it are going away anytime soon. The Nets held their annual Practice in the Park—an open practice—at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Tuesday and an embarrassing clip of Simmons from the event is going viral.

Cameras caught Simmons appearing to take a mid-range jumper only for him to completely airball it. The ball sailed left of the rim and groans from the crowd can be heard in the background.

He has yet to make his regular season debut for Brooklyn, but Simmons and his jumper have a lot of baggage.

Ever since Simmons was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, his offensive deficiencies have been apparent. For his career, Simmons shoots 14.7% from behind the arc and 59.7% from the charity stripe.

His shooting shortcomings were under a microscope in the 2021 playoffs series against the Hawks where, not only did he struggle, but would go long periods of time without even attempting a shot. After Philadelphia fans heavily criticized him following the series loss, he demanded a trade and refused to suit up for the 76ers during the 2021–22 campaign, citing his mental health. He was eventually traded to the Nets but never suited up last season due to a herniated disc in his back.

Judging from the viral clip, it appears his touch has a long way to go.

