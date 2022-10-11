Brandon Marshall Recalls Pissing Off Peyton Manning at Pro Bowl

Brandon Marshall was eager to play in his first Pro Bowl in 2009. Marshall, then a rising star at wideout for the Broncos in his third NFL season, had just recorded his second season of 1,000-plus receiving yards, and at the time, a career high in receptions (104) during the 2008 campaign.

Not only did Marshall earn the Pro Bowl nod, but he was also named a starter in the AFC’s wide receivers group that included then Texans’ Andre Johnson, Colts’ Reggie Wayne and Patriots’ Wes Welker.

The AFC’s starting quarterback was then-Colts star Peyton Manning. Anytime Manning was under center dialing up the plays and executing an offense, the five-time NFL MVP always meant business, even if it was an exhibition matchup at the Pro Bowl.

Marshall wasn’t quite aware of the excellence and the expectation Manning demanded of his receivers. But he quickly learned.

In an upcoming episode of TrussLevelz podcast with Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and running back Mark Ingram, the former All-Pro wide receiver recalled dropping a simple pass that would have resulted in a touchdown. Manning was not happy.

“I had a dart, a one-step slant,” Marshall said on the podcast. “…When I dropped it, he [Peyton Manning] looked at me, bro, with like a death stare. … I came to the sideline, and Jay Cutler was like, ‘Oh s---, you just pissed Peyton Manning off. He’s never gonna throw you the ball again. He doesn’t even like you.’”

According to Marshall, players especially did not want to make mistakes when Manning was leading the offense. After that first Pro Bowl experience, Marshall made sure to be at the top of his game at all times. “The next five ... I was training leading up, I was trying to eat correct all that, I’m not getting out of shape,” Marshall said.

Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, went on to finish his career with 12,351 receiving yards on 970 receptions with 83 touchdown catches.

