After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process.

Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

While it seemed like the Dolphins were trying to rid themselves of distractions in their preparation, it turns out that they just wanted new ping pong tables instead.

On Thursday, Hill told reporters that he ordered a special ping pong table to replace the previous one in the locker room.

Why?

Because the old ping pong table “wasn’t up to standards,” per reporter Hal Habib.

Hill said that ping pong is simply a past time that the team enjoys in their free time and that it “in no way interferes with football preparation,” per Habib.

While a traditional office space has a break room, the NFL locker room has a ping pong table. Despite McDaniel’s assurance that the ping pong table was removed for football reasons, it sounds like an upgrade was needed to the ping pong table itself for players to enjoy in their free time instead.

