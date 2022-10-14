NFL World Gives Its Hot Takes As Bears Debut Orange Helmets
The Bears sported orange helmets for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night vs. the Commanders. It’s fitting that the team debuted the bright orange look in October.
While the helmets along with the orange jerseys were hyped up all week leading up to the game, the NFL world seemed mostly disappointed on Thursday night when the team wore the uniforms under the lights at Soldier Field.
Some NFL fans drew comparisons between the Bears’ uniforms and actual oranges, pumpkins and anything Halloween related.
Overall, the general consensus was that the Bears’ new look was not the right move on Thursday night. For the most part, fans thought the orange helmet and uniform combination was just too much orange. With the bright lights on the field, the uniforms appeared too bright, as well.
Much to the haters’ delight, the Bears will wear the orange helmets one more time this season, although it hasn’t been announced when.
Here’s a roundup of some tweets from people who were not fans of the orange Bears uniforms.
