Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Over 2009 Muffed Field Goal

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to throw a little shade toward No. 6 Tennessee during a critical moment against No. 3 Alabama.

Back in 2009, Kiffin served as the Volunteers’ head coach, eventually leaving after one season to take the same position at USC. During that season, Tennessee faced another challenge against Alabama, and the October matchup ended with Alabama winning, 12-10.

It was a case of what could’ve been for the Vols, as the Crimson Tide blocked a potential winning field goal on the final play, and history seemed like it might rear its ugly head Saturday night. Tied 49-49 in the final minute, Alabama kicker Will Reichard lined up to take what could’ve been the game-winning kick. But his 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, giving the ball back to Tennessee.

With just 15 seconds left, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker powered his team to the Alabama 23-yard line in just two plays, leaving two seconds on the clock for Vols kicker Chase McGrath to attempt a 40-yard field goal for the win.

Right on cue, the Ole Miss coach tweeted, “Make it this time.”

McGrath’s kick wasn’t pretty but somehow wobbled its way through the goalposts. It was enough to seal Tennessee’s victory over its longtime SEC rival. Not only did this mark the first time the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 SEC) have beat the Crimson Tide in 16 years, Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) now moves into the first place in the SEC West as Alabama (6-1, 3-1) suffers its first loss of the season.

It’s worth noting that giddy Vols fans tore down the goalposts and carried them out of the stadium on Saturday after the 52-49 victory.

