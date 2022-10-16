Moments after No. 6 Tennessee upset No. 3 Alabama 52–49 on a game-winning field goal as time expired, chaos ensued in Neyland Stadium, and for good reason.

After all, it was Tennessee’s first victory over Alabama in the last 15 tries, which is fitting considering that the Volunteers are in the process of putting together their best season in two decades.

As fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and celebrated their school’s monumental victory, Tennessee’s most famous football alum, Peyton Manning, was seen soaking in the victory celebration as well.

Manning was seen on video with a victory cigar as he exited the stadium on Saturday night.

Volunteers coach Josh Heupel told CBS in his on-field interview after the game that everybody in Knoxville was lighting a cigar tonight.

It’s clear that Peyton got the message.

