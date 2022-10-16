Neyland Stadium Goalposts End Up in Tennessee River After Vols Beat Alabama

Never fear, college football fans—the mystery of Tennessee’s traveling goalposts has been solved.

For those who may have missed it, fans tore down the uprights in wake of the Volunteers’ epic upset over Alabama. The two squads tallied a combined 101 points in a stunning game that came down to the final seconds.

After Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right with just 15 seconds remaining, the game seemed poised to go into overtime. But Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker wasn’t going to let that happen. Two quick plays and 45 yards later, the Volunteers were suddenly in field goal range with two seconds remaining.

Tennessee and Alabama each took a timeout, before Vols kicker Chase McGrath sent the ball wobbling through the uprights from 40 yards out, prompting thousands of fans to storm the field at Neyland Stadium.

Amid the postgame chaos, fans tore down one of the sets of goalposts and began carrying it outside of the stadium, leaving many wondering where the uprights would end up.

As it turns out, fans marched down to the nearby Tennessee River and dumped the goalposts into the water.

