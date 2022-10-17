The Bills improved to 5–1 in Week 6 after Josh Allen orchestrated a late-game touchdown drive to take down the Chiefs on the road, 24–20.

To most viewers expecting a barnburner of a matchup, the final score may have been relatively low compared to the expectations going into Sunday’s game. However, to those who astutely listened to the commentary during the CBS broadcast, the eventual outcome of the game evidently appeared as obvious as ever to analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Romo, or “Romostradamus” as he’s known in some online circles, added to his growing record of scarily accurate mid-game predictions during a chat with Jim Nantz with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter.

“To me, this is not going to be a high-scoring game because these two defenses are going to make you drive the field,” Romo said. “The clock’s going to run a lot because they’re going to be consistently checking it down, running the football, every once in a while, you get a big play, but this is going to be a 24–20 type of game, maybe 30 if somebody goes off.”

In case you didn’t notice, Romo offered his take before either the Chiefs or Bills scored any points after nearly 10 minutes of play. But, while the the 42-year-old may have been spot-on about the final score, the matchup certainly had plenty of players who logged gaudy numbers along the way.

Allen ended his day with 329 yards and three TDs, and 12 carries for 32 yards, while his favorite target Stefon Diggs hauled in 10 catches for 148 yards and a score. For Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes recorded 338 yards, two TDs and two INTs, and had two receivers top 100 yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster secured five catches for 113 yards and a TD for his best game as a Chief and tight end Travis Kelce added eight catches for 108 yards.

Buffalo’s win allowed the club to exact a measure of revenge against Mahomes and Co. for last season’s heart-breaking AFC Championship loss while sending a statement to the rest of the conference. Unfortunately, these titans won’t have another chance to meet this season unless its in the playoffs, where Romo would likely be on the call ready to make another mind-blowing prediction.

