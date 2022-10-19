The Bills are locked in as a Super Bowl favorite at this point in the NFL season, and if they finally go all the way, it will be on the arm and legs of quarterback Josh Allen.



If Allen delivers a championship to Buffalo, it is probably a safe bet that he’ll receive a fairly permanent display of some sort outside of the franchise’s new stadium. For now, the streets of the Western New York city are adorned with a cutout of one of Allen’s latest feats of athleticism.

On Sunday, Allen hurdled Chiefs defender Justin Reid, a move that helped set up his game-winning touchdown strike to Dawson Knox to seal the 24–20 win. The cutout of Allen’s hurdle is now placed over the corner of Wellington Rd. and Hertle—or, as it is now being spelled, Hurdle—Ave., courtesy of printing company ZoomBuffalo.com.

Allen discussed the move with NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt on Tuesday.

“I’m in the air, this is not good,” Allen said. “It just kind of happens. It just like a split-second deal. I’ve done it a few times in my career … and at some point, someone is going to catch on and try to flip me in the air.

“… I try not to do it too often but it seems like it comes out once every year.”

Breer: For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan

Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win at the Chiefs, adding 32 yards on the ground. With the win, Buffalo moved to 5–1 on the year. After a Week 7 bye, they will face the Packers on Oct. 30.

More Extra Mustard:

Bills Central: Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.