Josh Allen Describes Game-Winning Move That Helped Bills Beat Chiefs

While the Bills’ matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday marked Week 6, Buffalo still had a bad taste in its mouth from its epic AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs in January.

Josh Allen was determined to defeat Kansas City and earn revenge against his AFC nemesis. Not only did Allen do so, but the Bills quarterback led an offensive drive that included a spectacular play of him leaping over Chiefs’ Justin Reid on a running play, allowing Buffalo to pick up 16 yards and setting up the game-winning touchdown strike to Dawson Knox.

When Allen was asked what it felt like to leap over Reid in the Bills’ 24–20 win, he compared the experience to “Ricky Bobby.”

“I’m in the air, this is not good,” Allen told Kyle Brandt. “It just kind of happens. It just like a split-second deal. I’ve done it a few times in my career … and at some point, someone is going to catch on and try to flip me in the air.

“… I try not to do it too often but it seems like it comes out once every year.”

As Allen was knocked out of bounds, the only thing he knew was that he had made a good play to help his team win, even recalling a specific camera angle following the run.

“I don’t know if anyone’s got it but I made straight eye contact with this camera angle,” Allen said. “…. I think I didn’t make any emotion. I just got up and went straight back to the huddle.”

The only negative—if there is a negative in Allen and Buffalo getting the victory—was his rear end.

“As I jumped over, I got a huge bruise on my butt. I landed right on my butt, slid for a little bit,” Allen said.

Despite the bruise, Allen led Buffalo (5–1) to a victory and threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the process.

