Steph Curry Shares Incredible Reaction to Damion Lee Game-Winner

Stephen Curry and his brother Seth aren’t the only members of the family in the NBA. Suns guard Damion Lee, one of Steph’s Warriors teammates for the last four seasons, is married to Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of the two NBA players.

Lee made his Suns debut on Wednesday night, capping it with an game-winning shot to send the team past the Mavericks, 107–105.

With just under 10 seconds remaining in the game, Lee hit a tough fadeaway jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie, putting the team up two points. The shot proved to be the game-winner for Phoenix, and had his brother-in-law was so excited that he woke up his young son.

Curry posted the selfie video to his Instagram stories, with a less-than-amused wife Ayesha in the background warning him about waking up four-year-old Canon.

Lee’s game-winning shot capped an 11-point performance in 20 minutes off the bench.

The shot finished off a wild 22-point comeback for Phoenix. The win gave the Suns a bit of revenge, after the team lost to the Mavericks in seven games as the No. 1 seed in last season’s Western Conference semifinals.

More Extra Mustard:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.