Saquon Barkley Tweets Odell Beckham Jr. About ‘Family Reunion’

The Giants have shocked the NFL community with their play through the first six weeks of the season.

New York (5–1) has won three consecutive games and seeks to earn its first 6–1 start since 2008. One player instrumental in the team’s early season success is running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFL with 771 total yards from scrimmage and second in rushing yards to the Browns’ Nick Chubb.

While there are plenty more games left to be played, Barkley wants the team to be in the best position to continue winning throughout the season and to compete in the postseason should New York earn a playoff spot. Could a possible reunion between Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aid in the Giants’ success? Barkley seems to think so.

Beckham, who has been linked to several teams in the past several weeks, tweeted Thursday saying “Some shxt just can’t phase u when u been that 🤬🤬🗣️…… .”

Following Beckham’s initial tweet, Barkley tweeted exclamation points followed by Beckham later tweeting “U feeel me!!! Lol hey teamate 🤣🤣🤣.”

Barkley took things a step further in his next response. “Ain’t nothing better than a family reunion!!,” he said. However, Beckham, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants, played down the possibility of returning to the franchise where he emerged as a star with his iconic one-handed grabs.

“Bahh bahhh baaabarhque!! Keeep doin ya damn things. Yo ppl proud of ya perseverance! One of the greatest to lace them cleats. U kno we pray over u daily! Keep leadin! See u soon,” Beckham tweeted.

Beckham’s heart was sold on returning to the Rams, where he played a role in Los Angeles winning Super Bowl LVI last season. However, Beckham potentially returning to Giants is not completely off the table.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported earlier this month that she believed the three-time Pro Bowler is open to returning to the Giants. “I’m not going to say things that are not informed,” Anderson said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Beckham visited the Giants facility earlier this season, though he was reportedly there to visit former teammate Sterling Shepard after he suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham is not slated to make his decision on signing with a team until the middle of November, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl. But for the moment, one can enjoy the idea that Barkley supports OBJ returning to the team that gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.

