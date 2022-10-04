Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants facility on Monday, as first reported by Josina Anderson, sparking speculation that the 29-year-old might be entertaining a return to the franchise that he began his career with.

However, it seems like Beckham’s visit wasn’t business-related.

Anderson followed up her initial report by revealing that Beckham dropped by New York’s facility to check in on his former teammate and good friend Sterling Shepard. The current Giants wide receiver tore his ACL in last Monday’s game against the Cowboys, the same injury that Beckham suffered in Super Bowl LVI and is still recovering from.

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano then reported that Beckham was “only” on hand to pay a visit to Shepard. The trip was not considered an official visit because the three-time Pro Bowler did not meet with Giants GM Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll or any other team executives or coaches.

Beckham, who spent the latter part of the 2021 season with the Rams, has remained unsigned as he continues he rehab from his second torn ACL in less than two years. Anderson reports that his free agency will include “exploring multiple teams,” but the former Giants first-round pick doesn’t appear to be in a rush to begin the formal process.

New York could certainly make use of Beckham, given the team’s current wide receiver situation. With Shepard out for the year and the early-season struggles of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the Giants are thin at the position with the campaign just four weeks old.

Even so, New York has jumped out to a 3–1 record, emerging as a surprise contender in the NFC as of early October. If Beckham is willing to entertain a reunion, the Giants would likely welcome him with open arms as they seek to keep their foot on the pedal.

