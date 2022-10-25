Sports World Reacts to Bailey Zappe Replacing Mac Jones vs. Bears

Many NFL fans didn’t expect much excitement entering the Bears-Patriots game on Monday Night Football. That is until the Patriots made an intriguing change under center early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Mac Jones’s return from a three-game absence ended after just three drives Monday night as Patriots coach Bill Belichick elected to pull the incumbent starter for rookie Bailey Zappe after falling in an early 10-0 hole. Appearing in his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 3, Jones led two three-and-outs and tossed an interception to Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker to halt a 10-play, 41-yard drive as Pats fans chanted “Zappe” in hopes of seeing the rookie play.

Jones’ rough night went from bad to worse, as Zappe immediately came into the game and made a difference, going 3-for-3 for 54 yards including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

Although reports coming into MNF suggested the Patriots could play both QBs, Zappe’s performance didn’t stop the sports world from weighing in on what could be a budding QB controversy in New England.

Check below for some of the best reactions to Zappe stepping in for Jones in primetime:

