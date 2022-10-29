Eric Burton Bungles National Anthem Lyrics Before World Series Game 1

Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton of the Black Pumas sang “The Star Spangled Banner” on Friday night to kick off the World Series, but has made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his performance.

Burton bungled his rendition of the National Anthem, and caught fire for the misstep by observers on social media.

Below are they lyrics he sang, with his mistakes bolded.

Oh, say, can you see? By the dawn’s early light. What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last dreaming. Whose broad stripes and bright stars. Through the perilous fight. What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming.

The correct lyrics are “at the twilight’s last gleaming” and “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?”

While he recovered to perform the rest of the song seemingly without a mistake in the lyrics, it clearly wasn’t the grammy-nominated artist’s finest moment.

