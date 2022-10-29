In yet another dazzling display of mediocre ACC football on Saturday afternoon, Miami beat Virginia in Charlottesville by a final score of 14–12 in quadruple overtime.

There were no touchdowns scored in the game, and weirdly, there were no turnovers either.

The game was tied 6–6 heading into overtime after Miami kicker Andres Borregales hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired to force the extra frame.

Both teams traded field goals in the first two overtimes to force a third overtime frame. By rule, once the third overtime begins, teams line up offensively for sudden death two-point conversion tries.

Miami quarterback Jake Garcia scored on a short run to clinch the game for the Hurricanes in the fourth overtime. Garcia started on Saturday in place of starter Tyler Van Dyke, who was injured in last Saturday’s loss to Duke.

The offenses were absolutely abysmal. Without Van Dyke, Miami gained just 272 yards of total offense across four quarters and four overtimes. Virginia’s offense was not much better, as they accumulated just 327 total yards of their own.

Neither team has inspired much confidence this season, but especially Miami, who was the preseason pick by the media to win the ACC’s Coastal Division. Virginia was expecting to undergo a rebuild under first-year coach Tony Elliot, but with starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong returning to school, most expected the Cavaliers’ offense to play much better than it has this season.

Miami moved to 4–4 on the season and 2–2 in ACC play. Virginia’s loss dropped the Cavaliers to 3–5 overall and 1–4 in league play.

