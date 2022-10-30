The Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, 6–5, after catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning, which proved to be the decisive run in the come from behind victory.

While most Phillies fans are elated simply because Philadelphia stole home field advantage and moved just three wins away from a world title, there’s another reason for fans to be excited from the game as well.

And it has everything to do with tacos.

That’s right, tacos.

Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber stole the first base of the World Series in the top of the seventh inning, which triggered Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion nationwide.

Taco Bell used this promotion so that Americans could acquire a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. All fans need to do is download the Taco Bell app and register for a free rewards program account to be eligible for the free taco. Fans need to sign up within 10 days of the stolen base on Friday night to be eligible to receive the free taco.

Schwarber now has plenty of fans across the country regardless of team affiliation, as his stolen base earned free tacos for millions of Americans.

