Barry Sanders Reacts to Son’s Michigan State Basketball Debut

Barry Sanders is beloved in Michigan.

The legendary Lions running back, one of the most dynamic players in NFL history, racked up 15,269 rushing yards in a 10-year pro career on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He soon will be feted with a statue at Ford Field in Detroit.

Now, there’s another Sanders wearing a No. 20 jersey in the Great Lakes State.

Nick Sanders, one of Barry’s sons, is a freshman guard on the Michigan State basketball team. He made his Spartans debut Wednesday in a 73–56 exhibition win over visiting Grand Valley State.

Although Nick didn’t score in the game, he made his father proud in his first appearance in green and white.

Nick isn’t the only son of a famous sports figure on this year’s Spartans roster.

Davis Smith, a junior guard, is the son of longtime NBA player and Michigan State alum Steve Smith, and Steven Izzo is the son of Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State officially opens its season Monday night at 7 p.m. ET against visiting Northern Arizona.

