Lamar Jackson Called Out in Hilarious Moment During Baltimore AEW Event

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was trying to enjoy his ringside seats at AEW Dynamite in Baltimore on Wednesday night when he was unexpectedly and aggressively called out by Chris Jericho in front of the hometown crowd.

Jericho was addressing the crowd ahead of an upcoming title match against an opponent that’s yet to be named. Jericho let the Baltimore crowd know that he’d be ready to roll no matter who the opponent is.

“Men’s champion, pure champion, women’s champion, I don’t care. I’ll even whip Lamar Jackson’s a--,” Jericho told the crowd.

The response from the Baltimore fans went as expected, as Jericho was heavily booed inside of the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

AEW commentator Tazz said, “Lamar looks nervous,” as the camera panned to the Ravens quarterback laughing ringside.

Jackson posted the video clip on Twitter with a laughing emoji, clearly basking in the levity of the barb thrown his way by Jericho.

The Ravens head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

