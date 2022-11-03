Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans

Jayme Hoskins is back at it, treating Phillies fans before Game 4 of the World Series against the Astros at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins bought 100 beers for Philadelphia fans before the game began. This isn’t the first time this week she’s done this. Ahead of Game 3 on Tuesday, Jayme bought a case of 50 beers for fans.

She tweeted after the Phillies’ 7–0 victory in Game 3 that she would be back the next day for “50 more.” As it turns out, she doubled that promise when she made her order at the bar on Wednesday night.

Needless to say, Jayme has become quite a star in her own right among Phillies fans.

Jayme was decked out in a red blazer with her husband’s number on the back Wendesday night, and she took selfies and spoke with some of the fans whom she treated.

