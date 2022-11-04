Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker inked French’s Mustard’s first-ever NIL deal this week, partnering one of the top quarterbacks in the college game with a mustard brand that is near and dear to the hearts of Volunteers fans.

Just one year ago, Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31–26 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Tennessee fans, upset with a late game call, threw various items on to the field in an ugly scene at the end of the game. One of the items that went viral after landing near the field of play was a French’s Mustard bottle.

Per the release, the partnership “celebrates French’s, while nodding to the playful relationship between America’s favorite mustard brand and Tennessee Volunteers fans.” As part of the sponsorship, French’s gifted Hooker with a pair of mustard-inspired sneakers.

“Hendon has captivated college football with his athleticism and enthusiasm, and he’s the perfect fit for French’s first sports partnership and the first mustard NIL sponsorship ever. As a UT alum, I couldn’t be prouder,” said Andrew Foust, President at McCormick.

“We’re thrilled to work with an athlete who taps into our brand’s special relationship with the fans who make us part of gameday traditions. We’ll be cheering Hendon on and can’t wait to see him wear our custom French’s sneakers.”

Hooker is excited about the partnership as well.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand,” Hooker said. “I love that French’s has become a part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community - not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

Hooker and the Volunteers play in the game of the weekend, as they look to remain unbeaten this Saturday in a key SEC East road tilt between the hedges at Georgia.

