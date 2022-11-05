Iowa Trolls Purdue After Victory, Train Stalling During Pregame

On a day where nothing seemed to go right for Purdue en route to a lop-sided loss against Iowa, the Boilermakers, somehow, managed to take yet another L after falling to the Hawkeyes, 24–3, on Saturday.

The day began on a rather ominous note after Purdue’s train mascot, “The Boilermaker Special,” stalled as it guided players onto the field inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The unexpected delay led to a group of about a half-dozen people, including Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete, painstakingly pushing the locomotive to its final resting spot after a few awkward minutes.

From there, Purdue managed to muster up nothing more than a field goal while Iowa built up a big lead courtesy of 17 second-quarter points on its way to earning a decisive win.

As if the matchup or the pre-game introduction didn’t provide enough lowlights for the Boilermakers and their fans, Iowa’s Twitter account made sure to rub it in some more with a brutal troll shortly after the game.

The Hawkeye Football page sent a pair of tweets poking fun at the pre-game mishap, the first of which read “All Aboard the W Train” with a picture showing the final score. Minutes later, the account shared a picture of the brave group that pushed the broken-down train to the sidelines.

Here’s to hoping Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and the rest of his squad already made the collective decision to avoid social media for at least the next 24 hours.

