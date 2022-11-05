Kevin Durant Gives His Reaction to His Epic Ankle-Breaker Move

When it comes to Kevin Durant, it is easy to get engrossed in the multitude of ways in which he scores on the court, the unmatched precision of his jump shot or his ability to finish at the basket with a ferocious dunk.

But against the Wizards on Friday, not only did the Nets star convert on a classic midrange jumper, he turned Capital One Arena into a skating rink for Washington forward Daniel Gafford.

With less than a minute to play in the first quarter, the Nets’ forward took a hard dribble to this right before stopping on a dime to take it between his legs and immediately hitting a crossover to his right, leaving Gafford on the floor doing the splits.

When Durant was asked about jaw-dropping move postgame, the two-time NBA champion said he couldn’t take all the credit for his epic ankle breaker.

“I really thought he slipped on some sweat there so I can’t take full credit for it,” Durant said on the broadcast. “I was glad that we was able to get some momentum, I was able to get some space to do my thing and I’m glad I finished the shot too.”

Regardless of if Durant’s response was one coming from a humble place or he genuinely thought the spot on the floor was slick, the move was one of the season’s highlights amid a tumultuous few weeks for the Nets.

Brooklyn picked up its third win of the season and Durant led the team in scoring while flirting with a triple double, finishing with 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

