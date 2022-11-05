Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘College GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)

The fans who attend College Gameday arrive prepared for a good time, and some will do anything to get on TV. On Saturday, one fan decided to stand out in enemy territory.

A Tennessee fan arrived in Athens for the Volunteers huge game against Georgia, and he brought a bottle of mustard with him. Then, said fan chose to chug the entire bottle of mustard while the camera was on him, showing his commitment to the team.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 for the first time in 24 years, and it’s clear that their fans aren’t really sure how to handle it if they are chugging mustard on live television.

The stunt comes one day after Tennessee star quarterback Herndon Hooker signed an NIL deal with French’s Mustard, a first for the brand.

Anyway, Tennessee and Georgia will face off in arguably the biggest game of the season, as the winner will grab the inside track to winning the SEC East, which would give that team the best chance to make the College Football Playoff in the conference.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Volunteer Country: Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference Ahead of Georgia

For more Tennessee coverage, go to Volunteer Country.