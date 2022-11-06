It was a rough day for the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

The quarterback threw three interceptions in the Packers’ loss to the Lions, his highest single-game total since 2017. The 15–9 loss to their division rival marks Green Bay’s fifth loss in a row.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who is an avid Packers fan, expressed his frustration on social media as they drop to 3–6 on the season. His tweet made it sound as though the rapper has given up hope on his team this season.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Lil Wayne tweeted.

“12” is in reference to Rodgers, who signed a four-year extension ahead of the 2022 season. Before committing to the Packers, Rodgers reportedly contemplated retirement and also a trade to the Broncos.

Lil Wayne appears to believe that the Packers should have traded or dropped Rodgers before the season because of his struggles so far this year.

So far this year, Rodgers has completed 182 passes out of 274 attempts for 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has four interceptions this season as well.

