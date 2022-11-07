For Astros ace Justin Verlander, earning his first World Series win seemed to be all that was left for the future Hall of Famer to accomplish. And, with the series tied 2–2 entering Game 5, the 39-year-old finally managed to secure that elusive W and help propel Houston to another title.

To some, Verlander’s win placed a needed stamp of validation on his career and an incredible season that saw him return from a year-long absence due to Tommy John surgery. However, in the eyes of one of the nine-time All-Star’s biggest fans, the win served as nothing more than window dressing on his already loaded trophy case.

The hot take came from none other than Verlander’s wife, supermodel and actress Kate Upton, who wasn’t shy about voicing her opinion on her husband’s career after the Astros’ series-closing Game 6 win over the Phillies. When asked by KHOU 11 News Houston’s Jason Bristol how much the Game 5 win meant to Verlander, Upton had one simple message for the critics.

“I honestly don’t know his opinion on that but, for me, I’m so happy that he has it, but honestly, he’s such a legend, who f------ cares?” she said.

While it’s clear Upton doesn’t think much has changed now that Verlander has won a World Series game, any of the highly decorated pitcher’s naysayers would be hard-pressed to find fault with her. Not to mention, if the 2022 campaign ends up being his last, Verlander and Upton can definitely say he went out with a bang.

Across five standout innings, Verlander, who had been 0–6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight previous World Series starts, held the Phillies to one run on four hits, logged six strikeouts and walked four batters to lift Houston to a 3–2 victory and 3–2 series lead. The Astros’ 4–1 Game 6 win on Saturday secured the club’s second championship in six years, and the second World Series title of Verlander’s career.

More Extra Mustard: