After capturing his second World Series title with the Astros on Saturday night, there’s not too much more for Justin Verlander to accomplish in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Verlander, who returned this season at age 39 after missing the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, posted one of his best statistical seasons as a major leaguer. He went 18–4 on the season with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts and was named to his ninth All-Star Game and is the overwhelming favorite to capture his third Cy Young award.

So could Verlander finally hang up his cleats after winning another championship?

The Fox MLB television crew asked his wife Kate Upton that very question during the celebration on Saturday night.

“I love watching my husband do what he loves…to see him do his craft. He’s such an artist out there when he’s pitching,” Upton said.

Sure, Verlander could retire. But he’s said in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45. And since he’s still at the top of his game, baseball fans would surely like to see him stick around.

